Recently, the official website of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China released the “Notice for Public Comments on the Revised Catalog of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export in China“.

The notice pointed out that in order to strengthen the management of technology import and export, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Foreign Trade Law” and “Regulations on the Administration of Technology Import and Export”, the Ministry of Commerce, together with the Ministry of Science and Technology and other departments, reviewed the “China‘s Export Prohibited and Restricted Technologies Catalog” (including the Ministry of Commerce, Science and Technology) Order No. 12 of 2008 of the Ministry of Commerce and Announcement No. 38 of 2020 of the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Science and Technology (hereinafter referred to as the “Catalogue”) have been revised.

This revision plans to delete 32 technical items, modify 36 items, and add 7 items.

The newly added 7 technologies are:Photovoltaic silicon wafer preparation technology, laser radar system, cell cloning and gene editing technology for human, CRISPR gene editing technology, synthetic biology technology, crop hybrid advantage utilization technology, bulk material handling and transportation technology.

The revised “Catalogue” has a total of 139 items, including 24 items of prohibited export technology and 115 items of restricted export technology, totaling 139 items.

The documents show that the prohibited/restricted export technologies mainly involve the Internet and information, photovoltaics and new energy, autonomous driving, biomedicine, etc., which are all fields that my country has made rapid progress in recent years.

Currently,China produces 97% of the world‘s solar wafersand has reduced the cost of solar power generation by more than 90% in the past decade.

The detailed list is as follows——