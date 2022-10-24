In September, China‘s unemployment rate rose to 5.5%. The youth unemployment rate remained high at 17.9%.
The data released today by the Beijing government showed that, in the first three quarters of the year, the disposable income per capita of Chinese urban residents rose by 2.3% on an annual basis, taking into account the impact of inflation. corresponding to a monthly value, on average, of 4,165 yuan (587 dollars).
