Home Business “China’s demographic dividend has been depleted” | Podcast Economics | DW
Business

“China’s demographic dividend has been depleted” | Podcast Economics | DW

by admin
“China’s demographic dividend has been depleted” | Podcast Economics | DW

Björn Alpermann teaches Modern China Studies at the University of Würzburg. His research focuses on rural China, the social aspects of Chinese economic policy and the political system of the People’s Republic. For him, the Middle Kingdom is facing major demographic challenges and the task of preventing the gap between the booming regions on the coast and the provinces in the hinterland from widening further. Here in DW’s business podcast, he gives insights into China‘s completely different social worlds.

Editor at the microphone: Thomas Kohlmann
Technology: Michael Springer

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify

See also  China sends airplanes and missiles to Moscow-allied Serbia

You may also like

iPhone 17 Pro will be the most perfect...

Deutsche Post and Verdi agree on collective agreement...

Juve, the FIGC must deliver the “Covisoc card”:...

Cutro, the victims are 76. Thousands march against...

Travel by Robert Habeck and Cem Özdemir to...

That’s why Blackstone won’t go bust after the...

Covid, Brusaferro in the crosshairs: “Iss tampons cost...

Vegan instead of meat? Everyone wants currywurst, but...

An alternative to plastic comes from the alliance...

EcoEridania Group, goal of one billion turnover in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy