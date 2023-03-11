Björn Alpermann teaches Modern China Studies at the University of Würzburg. His research focuses on rural China, the social aspects of Chinese economic policy and the political system of the People’s Republic. For him, the Middle Kingdom is facing major demographic challenges and the task of preventing the gap between the booming regions on the coast and the provinces in the hinterland from widening further. Here in DW’s business podcast, he gives insights into China‘s completely different social worlds.

Editor at the microphone: Thomas Kohlmann

Technology: Michael Springer

