China’s Industrial Internet Market Expected to Reach 864.75 Billion Yuan in 2022: Report

China‘s industrial Internet market is set for significant growth in the coming years, according to the “2022-2023 China Industrial Internet Market Research Annual Report” released by CCID Consulting. The report states that the total size of China‘s industrial Internet market will reach 864.75 billion yuan in 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.6%.

The integration of the new generation of information technology and the industrial economy has fueled the rapid development of the Industrial Internet, giving the industry a new look. CCID Consulting emphasizes that the industrial and economic model based on the industrial Internet is now the driving force behind China‘s economic recovery. By 2025, it is predicted that the scale of China‘s industrial Internet market will reach 1,268.84 billion yuan, with a growth rate of 13.8%.

The report highlights the prominent role of industrial Internet platforms in the digitalization process of enterprises. The market for industrial Internet platforms is growing rapidly, showing trends such as specialization. By connecting and empowering the industrial economy, these platforms can accelerate the digital transformation of companies.

From a global perspective, the industrial Internet is experiencing steady growth. The proportion of software and platforms in the market continues to increase, while technology continues to innovate. In 2022, the global industrial Internet market is divided into three categories: software and platform products, hardware and network products, and industrial information security products. Software and platform products accounted for 53.4% of sales, with a market size of 496.17 billion US dollars.

In China, the competition structure of the industrial Internet market will remain relatively stable in 2022. Hardware manufacturers are expected to occupy a larger market share, but the market share of software and platform products has generally increased compared to the previous year. Notably, platform service providers and software manufacturers such as Inspur Yunzhou and Guodian NARI have performed well and rank among the leaders in the competitiveness of Chinese industrial Internet manufacturers in 2022.

Inspur Yunzhou, positioned as an industrial Internet infrastructure builder and service provider, aims to become an internationally influential industrial Internet platform operator. With core capabilities in industrial Internet platforms, cloud networks, and software and hardware integration, Inspur Yunzhou has built a “platform + service” model to drive the digital infrastructure and computing power system suitable for industrial scenarios. By utilizing technologies like the Internet of Things and digital twins, they have enhanced production models and strengthened the resilience and security of the industrial chain and supply chain.

Guodian NARI, a research and industrial unit under the State Grid Corporation of China, leads in the competitiveness quadrant of “control software and equipment.” By leveraging control technology and information technology, the company provides energy Internet software and hardware products, solutions, and application services centered on energy and power intelligence. Their products are widely used in power grids, power generation, rail transit, water conservancy, municipal utilities, and industrial and mining industries, maintaining a leading market share.

The industrial Internet platform plays a crucial role in China‘s digital transformation and the modernization of its industrial economy. It provides comprehensive data connection and sharing capabilities, serving as the foundation for industrial software and communication systems. By optimizing production resources and digitalizing the supply chain, the platform promotes industrial upgrading and transformation, enhancing collaboration and cooperation capabilities within and outside enterprises. The report indicates that in 2022, there will be 28 national-level cross-industry and cross-field industrial Internet platforms, with the market size surpassing 100 billion yuan.

The findings of the report highlight the significant potential of China‘s industrial Internet market and the role of technology and platforms in driving economic growth. As the country continues to embrace digitalization, the industrial Internet is poised to reshape industries and foster innovation in the coming years.

Source: Original title: Report: The total size of China's industrial Internet market will reach 864.75 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 13.6%.

