“Completely on the wrong track”: employer president criticizes the federal government’s China policy

AEmployer President Rainer Dulger has criticized the German government’s China policy and called for more reliability towards the Asian country. “It is fundamentally wrong to drum up moral policy on our largest economic partner. We’re completely on the wrong track with that,” said Dulger According to the “Mannheimer Morgen”. on Tuesday evening at an event organized by the newspaper.

He himself is a friend of China, said the Heidelberg entrepreneur accordingly. “And we would do well to keep assuring our Chinese partners that we stand by our friendship.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) met her Chinese colleague Qin Gang on Tuesday and called on the country to engage in an honest and open dialogue about differences. “The list of our topics was long in Beijing and it hasn’t gotten any shorter. Fair economic relations, security issues in the Indo-Pacific, but also developments in the Middle East and the issue of human rights,” said the Green politician at a joint press conference with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

The Foreign Minister stressed that it is also part of a real and honest dialogue that she openly addresses it if the winner of the Franco-German human rights award is arrested on the way to the EU embassy during her stay in Beijing. Baerbock: “Together with my European colleagues, we are therefore calling for his release.”