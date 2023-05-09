China’s mysterious spaceplane landed after 9 months

The X-37B spaceplane returns from a test flight. The Chinese space plane is not shown, it is a symbolic photo. Staff Sgt. Adam Shanks/US Space Force

China‘s mysterious reusable spaceplane has landed after nine months in Earth orbit. The Chinese state news agency Xinhua praised the 276-day flight as a “success” and “major breakthrough”. The spaceplane was launched in August 2022 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Chinas mysterious reusable spaceplane landed in Earth orbit on Monday after 276 days.

The nine-month mission was the longest for the new spaceplane to date. Loud Andrew Jonesa journalist based on China’s space program specialized, it had only previously flown into orbit once for two days.

Though the recent flight was long, China‘s statements about the spaceplane were brief and didn’t include details about the flight’s objectives, the spacecraft’s specifications, or the maneuvers it would perform in orbit performed.

“Major breakthrough” in China’s research

“The success of the experiment represents an important breakthrough in China‘s research into reusable spacecraft technologies, which will provide more convenient and affordable methods for peaceful uses of space in the future,” they said Chinese state news agency Xinhua in a short message on Monday.

The spaceplane’s manufacturer, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) spread the Xinhua report on the social media platform Weixin further.

Xinhua reported that the “experimental” spacecraft landed at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. However, orbital tracking data and satellite imagery suggest the landing was made at the Lop Nur military base in neighboring Xinjiang province to the west, Jones reported.

A Long March 4C rocket launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Photo: Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via Getty Images

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings