He drove a car over the people he was discussing in Istanbul – Current News

He drove a car over the people he was discussing in Istanbul

He drove a car over the people he was discussing in Istanbul

The incident happened yesterday evening. In Murat Neighborhood, on Cemiyet Street happened. Allegedly, young people crossing the street by car started arguing with the residents of the neighborhood for an unknown reason. After the discussion, a person got into the car and drove the vehicle onto the residents of the neighborhood. The car plunged into the crowd, injuring two people. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene after being informed. While the medical teams took the injured to the hospital, the police teams detained the people. The moments when the driver’s car drove over the residents of the neighborhood were reflected on the mobile phone camera.

On the other hand, it was learned that the detainees were released on condition of judicial control and the conditions of the 2 people who were taken to the hospital were good. seeing the event Erdal Bostanci“Last night, this place was crowded, 100-150 people. The young people who came here with a vehicle got into a fight here,” he said.

