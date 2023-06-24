Chinese cloud computing worries the United States

ROMA – There’s a new target in the US tech race. And it’s not about the chip market, it’s about the Chinese chip industry cloud computing. The rapid growth in recent years of web services for storing, processing and analyzing data – as well as challenging the dominance of Amazon, Microsoft and Google – has started to cause concern among US officials. So much so that the Biden administration would be considering organizing one campaign against Chinese competitors of digital services, widening the scope of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

As reported by the New York Timesl’Biden administration eh Council members in fact, they have been working for 18 months on a plan against the Chinese cloud computing giants. A choice motivated by some concerns on the security front, linked above all to the on-demand divisions of technological giants such as Ali Baba e Huawei. On the table would be the imposition of stricter rules on Chinese companies wishing to operate in the United States, as well as new tools aimed at hindering the growth of big Chinese companies abroad.

It’s not the first time that the United States decide to obstruct Beijing’s access to crucial technologies, seeking to limit the overseas reach of Chinese tech companies and TLCs. In recent years, the “technological cold war” against the Dragon has in fact first affected the telecommunications sector and then the semiconductor sector.

Biden would therefore be continuing the efforts made by theTrump administration to block Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers from entering the 5G network market, such as Huawei e ZTE. The fear is that Beijing could use Chinese cloud computing data centers in the US and abroad to gain access to sensitive information, echoing concerns about Chinese telecommunications equipment and TikTok.

Il cloud computing it is a crucial driver behind the scenes of the digital economy, enabling services such as video streaming and enabling companies to run artificial intelligence programs. The global market is substantial, with a total turnover of $544 billion in 2022 alone.

In the United States, Chinese companies represent a small fraction of those present, despite having data centers in Silicon Valley and Virginia. Yet, with many Chinese companies benefiting from significant government subsidies, experts fear that Chinese cloud computing vendors may be able to offer contracts at lower prices than their American competitors. This is why Alibaba and Huawei could be dangerous for Washington.

Just last Monday, during the Secretary of State’s visit Antony Blink in Beijing, the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi he had urged the United States to “stop interfering” with the technological development of the leading Asian power. However, according to the New York TimeYes, the US authorities fear that Beijing could use the data centers of Chinese cloud computing companies in the US to gain access to sensitive information.

For the moment, the White House and the US and Chinese companies cited by the newspaper have not commented on the rumors. However, Biden’s efforts to stymie Chinese cloud computing companies they may have mixed successsuch as the one obtained with the restrictions on Huawei’s suppliers, which have damaged the activity of US companies in the smartphone sector.