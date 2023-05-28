Chinese design – First scheduled flight of the Chinese C919: soft landing in Beijing – News

China gebaute Passagierflugzeug hat erfolgreich den ersten Flug von Shanghai nach Peking absolviert. “/> news/wirtschaft/chinesische-bauart-erster-linienflug-der-chinesischen-c919-sanfte-landung-in-peking”/>
- The first passenger plane built in China has successfully completed its first flight.
- A C919 aircraft flew from Shanghai to the capital Beijing with around 130 passengers on board.
- The state-owned airline China Eastern Airlines said it landed “gently” there.
The Chinese aircraft manufacturer Comac has high hopes for the C919 – it is said to be a competitor to the western aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. At the same time, the new Chinese jet is still heavily dependent on Western components.
According to state media reports, the company plans to build 150 C919 aircraft annually for the next five years. The C919, which has been in development for 16 years, has a maximum range of about 3500 miles and is designed for 158 to 168 passengers. According to Comac, over 1,200 C919 jets have been ordered, with China Eastern Airlines inking a deal to purchase five machines.
SRF 4 News, May 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m.; agencies/construction; geta
