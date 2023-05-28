three dead in border clash

Amid an increase in tensions for the dispute over right to water in the area, at least three people died and an unknown number were injured this Saturday in a border clash between the security forces of the Taliban and neighboring Iran in the province of Nimruz, in western Afghanistan.

The victims are two Iranian border guards and a Taliban, during a confrontation started when Iranian border forces allegedly opened fire towards Afghanistan and fundamentalists, in response, they counterattacked, resulting in the deaths of at least two people and a hitherto uncertain number of injuries.

Tehran and Kabul blamed each other for the start of hostilities. «Today at Nimruz, Iranian border forces fired into Afghanistan, which was met with a backlash. During the confrontation, one person from each side was killed and many others were injured.“Afghan Government Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor reported in a Twitter message.

The confrontation occurred at a time when relations between the two countries have become tense and after, at the beginning of the month, the president Ebrahim Raisi warn the other party that not violate your country’s rights to the water of the Helmand Riverin dispute for years.

According to the Iranian version reported by DW News, guards at the Sasuli border post, in the east of the country, ““responded” to fire from Taliban forces.

Iranian General Ghasem Rezai, deputy commander of the police, maintained that “Taliban forces opened fire with all kinds of weapons at an Iranian police post, from Afghan territory.and the Iranian agents replied “with determination”.

The spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of the Interior, Abdul Nafy Takor, stated that the situation is “under control” and assured that the Afghan government “does not want a war with its neighbor.”



