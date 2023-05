The men’s team competition of the U23 European Championship was held on Saturday. The Estonian epee team included Ilian Bobrov, Oliver Laasik (Haapsalu fencing club En Garde), Jan-Joonas Pevkur and Erik Tobias. The Estonian national team took tenth place.

In the first match, the Estonian team lost to the Ukrainian team 41:45, which meant that they continued to compete for the 9th-16th places. There they beat Finland 45:38, then Bulgaria 45:44. 9.-10. lost to Israel 35:45 in the place match.