Chinese Online Acquires Top Animation IP Luo Xiaohei, Another Milestone in the Animation Field_TOM NEWS

On June 28, Chinese Online announced that it has completed the strategic holding of “Hanmu Chunhua”, the company to which Luo Xiaohei’s IP belongs, obtained 51% of its shares and became its controlling shareholder.

This is considered by the industry to be a landmark event in the animation field in 2023. As a leader in the domestic digital culture field, Chinese Online has attracted the attention of the industry with its profound content accumulation and leading IP development strength; Luo Xiaohei, as the top IP in Douban’s domestic animation ratings, has a wide range of influence among the public. This powerful alliance will undoubtedly spark new sparks in the fields of content and IP.

As a leader in the industry’s original and production capabilities, Hanmu Chunhua’s Luo Xiaohei IP is second to none in the original animation circle for adults. As the leading original IP in the domestic animation market, “Luo Xiaohei Zhanji” has achieved a leap from comics, fan dramas, animated films, and derivatives. The animated drama “Luo Xiaohei” with Luo Xiaohei as the protagonist “Black War” was widely acclaimed once it was launched, with more than 1 billion views on the entire network. About 150,000 people on station B scored 9.9 points, and Douban scored 9.6 points from more than 100,000 people.

Released in 2019, the animated movie “Luo Xiaohei Ji Ji” has a box office revenue of over 300 million yuan and a Douban score of 8.0 by more than 500,000 people. A powerful attraction in the film market.

Today, under the empowerment of Chinese online domestic and foreign, online and offline industrial chain layout, Luo Xiaohei’s IP value will be further released. With the help of Chinese Online’s mature technology and content ecology, the production capacity of Luo Xiaohei’s IP will be greatly improved. Whether it is in content innovation and production, or in terms of user insights and marketing, it will be fully developed and upgraded, allowing Technology truly empowers art.

In the field of film and television, which is the key to IP value-added, Chinese Online has distribution resources and experience advantages, which means that Luo Xiaohei’s film and television process will be accelerated and boosted, and its commercial value will also be comprehensively improved on the original basis. At present, “Luo Xiaohei Zhanji 2” is already in production and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

In addition, in terms of authorization and development of derivative products, the annual income of the “Luo Xiaohei” series of IP image authorization and IP derivative peripherals has reached tens of millionsYuan. Its derivative products have covered clothing, games, FMCG, finance, beauty, digital and other fields, and its partners have also gathered Zhejiang Semir, Master Kong, China Everbright Bank, Xiaomi bracelet, ANIPLEXINC, PRIMANIACS and the mobile game “Tomorrow’s Ark” , Peace Elite and other well-known brands at home and abroad. With the help of the Chinese online full-link operation capability and the integrated IP development model, the development and monetization capabilities of Luo Xiaohei’s IP derivatives business are expected to be fully empowered and upgraded.

Finally, animation products are cultural products that are naturally suitable for globalization, and Chinese Online has a broad global vision and a mature overseas team, which will pave the way for the globalization of Luo Xiaohei’s IP. Luo Xiaohei is also expected to be Create an internationally renowned animation IP and become a global representative of Chinese animation culture.

While Chinese Online empowers Luo Xiaohei, Luo Xiaohei, as a TOP animation IP, will also become the strongest footnote of Chinese Online’s “decisive IP” strategy. On the one hand, the addition of the high-quality production capacity of the Hanmu Chunhua team will further enhance the animation productization ability of the massive existing IP in Chinese online, and amplify its competitiveness and influence.

On the other hand, the addition of Luo Xiaohei, the leading animation IP, will effectively integrate the cross-department and cross-platform IP operation capabilities within Chinese Online, and continue to expand the IP cross-border cooperation model, build an IP matrix, and continue to improve the Chinese language The ability to collaborate in the online IP industry chain. According to insiders, Chinese Online plans to use 2 to 5 years to build Luo Xiaohei into one of the top animation IPs in China.

There is no doubt that the addition of Luo Xiaohei will add a lot of color to the Chinese online IP derivative territory. The combination of the two will be a milestone event in the Chinese animation circle in 2023. The imagination space of Chinese animation IP is in the Chinese online Under the blessing of “platform power”, it is infinitely magnified.

