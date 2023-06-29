Triumph challenges Ducati with Speed ​​400 and Scrambler 400 X

Listen to the audio version of the article

Named the Speed ​​400 and Scrambler 400 X, the two all-new bikes that will be available in the Triumph range by the end of 2023. These new models have been built from the ground up on an all-new engine platform. The end result is two fun and agile bikes that offer a confidence-inspiring riding experience for riders of all ages and experience levels. Triumph’s sights clearly include the Ducati Scrambler.

The two new bikes offer rider-focused technology, premium quality and attention to detail.

Designed in Hinckley, in the United Kingdom, the Scrambler Speed ​​400 and Scrambler 400 X become part of the Modern Classic range and in fact there are the details that have made the brand famous such as the shape of the fuel tanks and the classic engine profiles that make them immediately recognizable. Traditional touches like the distinctive fluted header and exhaust port link nut meet contemporary details like the upturned muffler, eye-catching graphics and lots of built-in technology.

The Scrambler 400 X accentuates its versatile off-road character with a series of focused and practical features. For example, there’s additional protection for the headlight, radiator and crankcase, as well as handguards, a crossbar on the handlebars and a longer front fender.

The name of the new platform pays homage to Triumph’s historic ‘Trophy’ line. The all-new electronically injected, liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine combines Triumph’s hallmark Modern Classic styling with advanced technology to deliver impressive performance on paper. We’re talking about a class-leading 40PS peak power and 37.5Nm of torque. Other features include a double overhead camshaft (DOHC) cylinder head, four valves and a perfectly balanced crankshaft that optimizes balance at low speed. The six-speed gearbox offers light and precise gear selection with perfectly spaced gear ratios to get the most out of this engine full of character and torque.