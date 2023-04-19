Chips Act, green light from the EU. 43 billion euros invested

Il Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement on the regulation to strengthen the EU system of semiconductors, better known as the “Chips Act”. The agreement should create the conditions for the development of an industrial base capable of doubling the EU’s global market share in semiconductors from 10% to at least 20% by 2030. The agreement must be ratified by both EU institutions.

The Chips Act framework is built on three pillars: large-scale technology capability development; security of supply and resilience by attracting investment; a monitoring system to anticipate supply shortages and provide responses in the event of a crisis.

The Chips for Europe initiative should mobilize 43 billion euros in public and private investmentsof which 3.3 billion from the EU budget. These actions will mainly be implemented through a public-private partnership involving the Union (Chips Joint Undertaking), the Member States and the private sector.