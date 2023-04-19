Home » Chips Act, green light from the EU. 43 billion euros invested
Business

Chips Act, green light from the EU. 43 billion euros invested

by admin
Chips Act, green light from the EU. 43 billion euros invested

Chips Act, green light from the EU. 43 billion euros invested

Il Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement on the regulation to strengthen the EU system of semiconductors, better known as the “Chips Act”. The agreement should create the conditions for the development of an industrial base capable of doubling the EU’s global market share in semiconductors from 10% to at least 20% by 2030. The agreement must be ratified by both EU institutions.

The Chips Act framework is built on three pillars: large-scale technology capability development; security of supply and resilience by attracting investment; a monitoring system to anticipate supply shortages and provide responses in the event of a crisis.

The Chips for Europe initiative should mobilize 43 billion euros in public and private investmentsof which 3.3 billion from the EU budget. These actions will mainly be implemented through a public-private partnership involving the Union (Chips Joint Undertaking), the Member States and the private sector.

See also  Ukraine-Russia one step away from war, the latest mediation

You may also like

Forbes, Clemente Del Vecchio at 18 is the...

UBS cleared for CS takeover

Bears walking in Abruzzo: maximum attention to Lecce...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up...

Misleading climate promises: Providers crumble back

Moncler: ok to the dividend of €1.12 per...

The election lies cost Fox News $787.5 million

Export, two years of growth. Gas down, purchases...

In the first quarter, the economy got off...

Gas consumption in Germany 2022/2023: This is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy