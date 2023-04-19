Mi 13 Ultra officially announces new friend Zhang Songwen!Lei Jun: I admire him very much – yqqlm





Fast Technology News on April 18th, Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi, announced thatMi 13 Ultra welcomes a new friend, Zhang Songwen, who will serve as Mi image explorer.

Lei Jun said, I admire teacher Zhang Songwen very much,His interpretation of each role comes from real life experience. He cares about people, so he can touch people’s hearts. I look forward to Mr. Zhang showing more moving video stories with us with his unique perspective of observation.

Previously, Zhang Songwen attracted attention because of his role as Gao Qiqiang in the hit drama “Hurricane”. Zhang Songwen’s vivid acting skills and ability to create fake characters in the play aroused the audience’s strong curiosity. Some viewers felt that the villain played by Zhang Songwen was too realistic, and it was not like acting at all.

This time, Zhang Songwen will serve as Xiaomi’s imaging explorer, and Xiaomi will release the imaging flagship Mi 13 Ultra at the same time.The machine is not only equipped with the Sony IMX989 one-inch outsole main camera, but also equipped with Sony’s latest IMX858 image sensor.

It is reported that the IMX858 sensor has a size of 1/2.51 inches, and it introduces a full-pixel focusing system that uses full-pixel phase difference to obtain AF information, making the high-quality focusing experience cover telephoto, wide-angle, and macro shooting.

In addition, the IMX858 also uses 2 exp-DOL and Fine12bitAD functions to achieve a high-dynamic photography experience close to naked eye recognition. Benefiting from this, the secondary camera can also achieve smooth shooting in 4K HDR.

In terms of parameters, Mi 13 Ultra uses Huaxing 2K OLED curved screen, equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and supports 90W wired flash charging. The new product will be released at 7 o’clock tonight.

