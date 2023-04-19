Home » Fire at home in San Lazzaro (Bologna), man found dead charred
San Lazzaro (Bologna), 18 April 2023 – He collapses on stove and he dies. He has been found charredthis morning, at his home in San Lazarusa 79-year-old man.

According to the first investigations by the carabinieri, the elderly man would have had a fatal illness while he was at the stove cooking. The man, who died instantly from the illness, then took fire. The body was in fact charred when the carabinieri and the gods arrived rescued.

The intervention of 118 in via is useless Canova, this morning. The 79-year-old lived alone and, due to pathologies, was in dialysis. This morning the volunteers of the Public Assistance of Monterenzio had gone to the house of the man to take him to therapy.

But this one didn’t answer either the intercom or the phone. At that point they were called i carabinieri which, in turn, they have alerted the fire brigade. The firefighters arrived on the spot and, breaking down the door of the 79-year-old’s house, entered the house. There, with the local carabinieri, they made the bitter discovery.

