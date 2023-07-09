Chongqing to Add Three Power Supply Guarantee Projects with Over 300,000 Kilowatts Capacity

Chongqing to Add Three New Power Supply Projects with 300,000+ Kilowatt Capacity

Chongqing, China – In an effort to meet the increasing demand for electricity during the summer peak, Chongqing Electric Power Co., Ltd. has announced the completion of the foundation construction for three key power supply projects. These projects, with a combined peak capacity of over 300,000 kilowatts, are set to provide a significant boost to the power supply in the region.

State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) Chongqing Company, the largest power generation company in Chongqing, has invested and constructed three new projects this year. These projects include the new energy storage power station project by Chongqing Hechuan Power Generation Company, the comprehensive smart zero-carbon power plant BYD solar storage project in Chongqing Bishan, and the transformation project of Changshou Comprehensive smart zero-carbon power plant.

The Hechuan independent energy storage project, with a construction scale of 240,000 kilowatts/480,000 kilowatts, is expected to become the largest grid-side energy storage project in Chongqing and even the entire western region. This project will play a crucial role in ensuring a stable power supply during peak hours.

The Bishan BYD project, with a construction scale of 70,000 kilowatts, is set to become the largest user-side energy storage project in Chongqing and the western region. This project integrates photovoltaics, energy storage, production line energy recovery, and an intelligent management and control platform. It boasts an energy recovery system that increases the power recovery rate to an impressive 90%, significantly higher than the industry average of around 45%. The system is expected to be implemented in the production of all types of batteries.

The Changshou Wangbian project, with a construction scale of 6,000 kilowatts, is a comprehensive smart zero-carbon power plant that combines wind power, photovoltaics, and energy storage. It features advanced functions such as underground pipe network monitoring, flood disaster warning, regional noise monitoring, and emergency alarms.

All three projects are comprehensive smart zero-carbon projects with output adjustment capabilities. They are designed to increase the adjustable power supply and load of the power system while effectively supplementing the peak power gap.

SPIC Chongqing Company has stated that besides the completion of these three major power supply guarantee projects, they will also start the construction of key power supply projects with a peak capacity of 700,000 kilowatts before the year’s end. This initiative aims to further enhance the safety of power consumption in Chongqing and ensure the stability of electricity consumption.

It is clear that Chongqing is taking significant steps towards enhancing its power supply infrastructure and meeting the growing energy demands of its residents. With these new power supply projects in place, the region can enjoy a more reliable and stable electricity supply during peak periods.

