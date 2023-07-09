“Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Collaborate to Establish Chinese-Style Modernization Pioneer Zone and Demonstration Zone

Title: Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Collaborate to Establish a Chinese-Style Modernization Pioneer Zone and Demonstration Zone

In a groundbreaking effort to foster regional development, Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei have joined hands to establish a Chinese-style modernization pioneer zone and demonstration zone. This collaborative venture aims to promote synergy in transportation, industrial chains, and innovation chains across the vast expanse of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Cooperation Office of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government recently announced plans to integrate regional transportation as a precursor to the formation of a commuter circle around Beijing, a Beijing-Tianjin functional circle, and an industrial circle of node cities. The ultimate goal is to build a world-class urban agglomeration in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

One noteworthy development in this endeavor is the transformation of the Xizhimen Wainan Road area. Previously home to the Beijing Century Tianle International Clothing Market, the area is now being redeveloped into the Beijing Financial Technology Center. This center, upon completion, is expected to attract leading technology companies and establish a robust financial technology sector.

Further evidence of Beijing’s commitment to releasing non-capital functions can be seen in the deconstruction efforts of the past decade. Approximately 3,000 general manufacturing enterprises have been withdrawn, and almost 1,000 regional professional markets and logistics centers have been upgraded. As a result, the “four densities” of population, construction, commerce, and tourism in the core area have steadily declined. Beijing has become the first super-large city in China to reduce development and optimize and improve the functions of the capital.

This deconstruction has led to significant changes in the region. Parks and green spaces have been built to provide respite for citizens, while the historical charm of old Gulou Street has been restored. In addition, areas have been greened, and convenience service outlets have been established or upgraded, greatly improving the quality of life in the region.

Looking to the future, Beijing remains committed to relieving non-capital functions. The city plans to strictly control the increase and reduce stock through internal function reorganization and external transfer. Beijing aims to comprehend the new catalog of industrial prohibitions and restrictions while implementing the “combination boxing” approach of deconstruction and improvement. In parallel, central landmark projects will be supported, and incentive and restraint policy systems for decommissioning will be strengthened, ensuring the capital’s functions are sparse, stable, and capable of development.

Furthermore, both the Xiongan New Area and the sub-center of the city will shoulder non-capital functions based on their respective functional positioning. These “new wings” of Beijing will continue to advance high-quality development, focusing on construction, management, and innovation. The Xiongan New Area intends to strengthen its high-level development by utilizing Beijing-Tianjin science and technology resources and expanding its high-end, high-tech industries. The sub-center of the city will work closely with the Xiongan New Area to create a high-quality centralized place for relieving non-capital functions.

With these ambitious plans, Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei are poised to transform the region into a pioneer zone and demonstration zone of Chinese-style modernization. The collaboration promises to bring about enormous benefits, creating a prosperous future for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and its residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

