On the evening of August 24, Beijing Benz EQE was officially launched. The car has launched three models, the price range is 528,000-585,000 yuan . Like the EQS, the car is also based on Mercedes-Benz’s new-generation EVA platform and will be equipped with the latest power battery management system (BMS).

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Specifically, the EQE uses a fully enclosed grille and is connected to the headlights on both sides. The headlights are of opposite sex design, and the front surround adopts a three-stage heat dissipation opening.

The side shape is also relatively rare, like a bow, and some people jokingly call it a “mouse”, the tail is very short, and the overall sense of proportion is a bit out of balance.The length, width and height of the new car are 4969/1906/1509mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3120mmThanks to the pure electric platform, its internal space performance is very good.

The rear of the car is rich in layers, equipped with a small duck-tail rear spoiler, and a through-type light group is used at the same time. The overall rear surround is more rounded, which is in line with the body design.

From the interior, the new car willEquipped with a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel and a 12.8-inch vertical layout of the suspended central control screenThe multi-function steering wheel adopts a three-spoke design. After matching with walnut wood trim and leather seats and door panels, it has a good sense of luxury.

However, the EQE does not use the same integrated screen design as the big brother EQS, which is indeed a lot worse in terms of visual effects.

In terms of power, the three electric systems of the car are all produced by Beijing Benz, and the models listed in the early stage are all single-motor rear-drive versions. The maximum power of the permanent magnet synchronous motor can reach 215 kW and the maximum torque is 530 N·m; the adopted capacity is 96.1 kWh NCM811 cell power battery pack,CLTC operating conditions can reach up to 752 kilometers of battery life。

Interestingly, the price range of Weilai’s flagship sedan ET7 is between 458,000 and 536,000 yuan, which can compete with Mercedes-Benz EQE. So which of these two cars do you prefer?