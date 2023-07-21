Chukwueze, Leao on the right for Milan. Taken Okafor. Transfer market news

Samuel Chukwueze (photo Lapresse), Milan pressing against Villarreal

Chukwueze-Milan, acceleration with Villarreal. AC Milan transfer market the latest negotiations

In the last few hours, Milan has turned decisively on Samuel Chukwueze. If Arnaut Danjuma has not taken the Rossoneri road (he will go to Everton), his now ex teammate instead seems really closer to the Devil. And he is the real big goal of this crackling transfer market near via Aldo Rossi (da Reuben Loftus Cheek a Capitan America Christian Pulisicpassing through the midfielder Tijjani Reinders e Luke Romero arrived at zero from Lazio) thanks to the treasure arrived from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle (about 80 million) and without forgetting that of the next Champions League (which will lead to investments of around 35-50 million). There were two doubts on which the negotiations with the Yellow Submarine had run aground: the first linked to the price tag, the second to the non-EU status of Chukwueze which put him in a run-off against Porto striker Mehdi Taremi. But AC Milan turned to the 24-year-old Nigerian winger author of 13 gol e 11 assist in the last season (respectively 6 and 5 in La Liga): and Rafa Leao from the right wingcapable of jumping the man, giving the team numerical superiority and no longer leaving the Portuguese champion ‘alone’ who was the only beacon of the Rossoneri maneuver for a long time (with Theo Hernandez).

In the very last few hours, Milan has approached Villarreal’s requests: the Spaniards are asking for 35 million despite a contract expiring in less than a year, the AC Milan club has approached the 30 mark millions. An acceleration that leaves those around Milan optimistic about the nearby white smoke to give Samuel Chukwueze to Stefano Pioli.

Chukwueze-Milan, goodbye Taremi. Okafor arrives

Milan to go up Chukwueze abandoned the Taremi trail given that the Porto attacker is also a non-EU citizen and the Rossoneri had only one available slot. Between Gianluca Scamaccathe 24-year-old Greek Vaggelis Paulidis dell’Az AlkmaaarFolarin Balogun (Arsenal’s talent is in the orbit of Inter, but 40 million are needed)Alvaro Morata and the talent of PSG Hugo Ekitike, Noah Okafor popped up surprisingly. The jewel of Salzburg will be the new AC Milan striker: here all the details.

Milan-Musah, relaunch and waiting for news from Valencia

Yunus Musah remains a primary goal to complete the Milan midfield After Loftus Cheek (who will replace Tonali) e Reinders (in place of Bennacer, who will be out for a few months next season) without forgetting the players already in the squad (Rade Krunic e Tommaso Escapes: Turin’s interest is on him, but the feeling is that he won’t take off the Rossoneri shirt). The Rossoneri management, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, has raised the economic offer in recent days for the 20-year-old American talent (Italian passport) who for many is a ‘young Kessie’ and awaits a response from Valencia who, in the meantime, must resolve some internal discussions within the club. However, the AC Milan club found an agreement with the player some time ago.

