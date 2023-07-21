Home » Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to back up the dollar with gold, silver, platinum and Bitcoin
World

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to back up the dollar with gold, silver, platinum and Bitcoin

by admin
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to back up the dollar with gold, silver, platinum and Bitcoin

The Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nephew of JFK and son of Bob who wants to challenge Joe Biden , promises, if elected, a plan to exempt Bitcoin from capital gains tax when converted into US dollars and to support the greenback with gold, silver, platinum and Bitcoin.

“Supporting dollars and hard-asset U.S. debt bonds could help restore strength to the dollar, curb inflation, and usher in a new era of American financial stability, peace, and prosperity,” Robert Kennedy said at a Heal-the-Divide PAC event two days ago. He would start this process very, very gradually: “Maybe 1% of the Treasury bills issued would be backed by hard currency, i.e. gold, silver, platinum or Bitcoin.” He added that based on the results of this initial move, he would increase this fee annually.

He then explained the advantages of this plan: “It would facilitate innovation and encourage investment, it would ensure the privacy of citizens, it would encourage ventures to grow their business and tech jobs in the United States rather than in Singapore, Switzerland, Germany and Portugal”. He added: “Non-taxable events are not reportable and that means it will be more difficult for governments to use currency as a weapon against free speech, which as many of you know is one of my main goals.”

Kennedy reiterated the string of pledges he made to promote Bitcoin adoption during a speech at the Bitcoin 2023 conference, which included “defending the right to self-custody of bitcoin” and advocating for “the right to run a node at home.”

See also  Positive signal from the situation in Russia and Ukraine? European and American stock markets soared and oil prices plummeted. Is this variable the winner?Hong Kong and US stock information- Huashengtong

Kennedy framed his commitments to Bitcoin as an integral part of the ideals of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and his vision of governing a free and fair country.

You may also like

Mourning for Alessandro Gassmann, his mother Juliette Mayniel...

Biden promotes CIA chief, is part of his...

Man Caught Robbing Fast Food Business with Toy...

Zaki will return to Italy, but not with...

The Lethal Effect: India’s Rice Export Ban Sends...

Hajduk beat Dinamo in Zagreb | Sport

Zvezdan Terzić: Red Star should be like Bayern...

Palermo, in Borgo Nuovo the kids set fire...

Palermo, Rosanero fans celebrating in Mondello for the...

Lancôme launches limited edition of Absolue Soft Cream...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy