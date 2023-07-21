Home » Police QR code will also be on motorcycles
With this innovative measure, the idea is to facilitate the verification of the identity of the police officers, their rank and other data; even, near the QR code, the blood type of each agent also appears, so it will be easier to attend to it in case of an emergency situation.

QR codes would reduce impersonation and fraud in the Police

“This new uniform will make us closer to the citizens, because we are going to be more visible. Our main mission is to protect. In front of the attention to the citizen, this must be standardized. People should know how the members of the National Police act. The new uniform incorporated a QR code, through which Colombians can verify the identity of the police with their cell phones,” said the Commander of the National Police, William René Salamanca.

It is worth telling that QR codes are already in operation in cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Cartagena, San Andrés and Santa Martait is expected that they will soon enter into operation throughout the national territory.

“Genuine and active participation by citizens will be a reality, anyone in real time can evaluate the attention of our patrols through a QR code. Close, preventive and mediators”, assured the official account of the Santiago de Cali Police.

