Cim4.0, Iveco and Intesa Sanpaolo partner of the Competence center

The Cim4.0 competence center is strengthened with Intesa and Iveco

Iveco Group joins Cim4.0 as an activity partner, the highly specialized national competence center for the automotive and aerospace sectors. With this agreement, Competence industry manufacturing 4.0 – operational since 2019 with the aim of helping companies, especially SMEs and innovative startups – aims to promote, with a leading industrial partner in the sector, services and initiatives related to eco-sustainable mobility and to involve important supply chains Italian manufacturers.

Iveco Group will promote within the Competence Center collaboration on innovative process and product technologies relating to vehicle electrification and hydrogen propulsion, both as regards light commercial vehicles and medium and large vehicles for the transport of goods and people.

New projects in sight

“The presence of such an important supply chain leader will allow us to concretely promote and develop services and initiatives focused on sustainable transport. Many Italian companies will be able to access new technologies and use cases related to the development of new vehicles or transport services and be involved in the development process of new production chains such as electrification and the use of new fuels” he comments Enrico Pisino, CEO of Cim4.0.

“In a moment of profound technological transformation and transition towards new models of sustainable manufacturing, the Competence Industry Manufacturing 4.0 represents a unique platform for dialogue and exchange of know-how between companies in the Italian automotive ecosystem. The Iveco Group intends to contribute its expertise to facilitate the development of new low- and zero-emission mobility thanks to biomethane and electric propulsion, with batteries and hydrogen” underlines Ángel Rodríguez Lagunilla, chief manufacturing officer of the Iveco Group.

Intesa Sanapolo sole banking partner

In addition also Intesa Sanpaolothrough the Direction Piedmont North, Valle d’Aosta and Sardinia, has joined the CIM4.0 National Competence Center. The collaboration agreement signed in Turin is national in scope and will be implemented with the support of theInnovation Center of the group.

Intesa Sanpaolo is thethe only banking partner selected for Italy by the European Commission by and European digital innovation hubs (EDIH), with the dual task of lead the digital transformation of companies and public administration e you make Europe independent of the systems and solutions of non-member countries, with the aim of achieving European digital technological sovereignty. For example, Intesa Sanpaolo participates in EDIH in this role EXPAND which, coordinated by CIM4.0 National Competence Centerfocuses on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for manufacturing in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

Il CIM4.0 National Competence Center based in Turin, in these first 3 years of activity it has supported the technology transfer process of Italian companies, listening to their needs and making the most advanced 4.0 technologies available through the use of two pilot lines, one specialized on additive manufacturing, the other on digital factory processes.

Not only that, it has promoted activities of upskilling and reskilling in optics 4.0 towards entrepreneurs, technicians and professionals in the outplacement phase, offering them tailor-made training programs through the Learning Hub and advanced management training courses. To date it has prepared over 70 Industry4.0 Innovation Leaders, who thanks to the CIM4.0 Academy have obtained a diploma certified by the Master and Lifelong Learning School of the Polytechnic of Turin.

Funded innovation projects for over 3 million

Finally, it has financed, through the publication of public tenders, innovation projects for an amount exceeding 3 million euros. All this has made CIM4.0 a national point of reference in the field of digital transformation of companies, especially SMEs. Today the challenge facing the Competence Center is to support the creation of interconnected networks between industrial districts and territories.

Through the model network connections adopted by the Competence Center, Intesa Sanpaolo will make available technical and financial skills for access to funding mechanisms. It will also benefit from the support ofIntesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center for the match between startups and mature companies. Finally, it will promote the use of the platform Incent now, result of the collaboration with Deloitte, which allows you to have information relating to the measures and tenders made public by national and European institutional bodies in the context of planning the PNRR.

Companies will have the possibility to quickly identify the best opportunities based on their profile and collect useful information to present their investment projects by competing for the allocation of public funds. In this sense, Intesa Sanpaolo has allocated support resources for 410 billionof which 270 for business and already has accompanied about 7,000 companies customers in the awarding of PNRR tenders.

“The sharing of paths and projects between universities, research institutions, companies and startups is essential in the green and digital transition process – he underlines Stefano Cappellari, Regional Director Piedmont North, Valle d’Aosta and Sardinia Intesa Sanpaolo -. Our contribution to the CIM 4.0 Competence Center will not only be financial, but aimed at supporting companies in their growth paths and in accessing European research and innovation programmes, as is already the case with the European digital innovation hubs EXPAND and ARTES 5.0, of to which we are the only Italian financial partner, and through which we have already won two important tenders. The first focused on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for manufacturing in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta; the second, specialized at national level in artificial intelligence and robotics services, aimed at the sectors of health, sustainable manufacturing, regeneration economy, creative and cultural industry”.