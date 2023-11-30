Home » Cinda Securities’ 24-year energy storage industry strategy: forward demand is safe and waiting for the industry turning point – Financial Industry 24/7
Cinda Securities' 24-year energy storage industry strategy: forward demand is safe and waiting for the industry turning point

Cinda Securities' 24-year energy storage industry strategy: forward demand is safe and waiting for the industry turning point

Cinda Securities is predicting a bright future for the energy storage industry, with a 24-year strategy in place to navigate upcoming changes. According to a research report from the company, the demand for large storage in China is on the rise, with winning bid results showing a significant increase in capacity. Independent energy storage accounts for more than half of the winning capacity, indicating a strong market for this sector.

In addition, the report states that household storage has passed through an inventory digestion cycle, relieving inventory pressure and paving the way for increased installation and shipment. The report also highlights the consumption attributes of household deposits and suggests that, in an environment of intensified competition, companies will focus on brand and channel construction capabilities. The bank is optimistic about the potential for leading companies to stand out in this market.

However, it’s important to note that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. The financial community is warning investors to exercise caution in the stock market, as it carries inherent risks.

The energy storage industry is poised for growth, and Cinda Securities’ long-term strategy reflects confidence in this trend. As the industry continues to evolve, investors are advised to carefully consider the risks and opportunities before making any investment decisions.

