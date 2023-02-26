Salaries frozen for 15 years and few protections: Italian voice actors on strike

Cinema is silent again, with Italian voice actors on strike. For now until February 28, but the agitation could be to the bitter end without concrete answers. Republic explains, which explains how “the voice actors cross their arms for a reason common to so many other thousands of workers in each category: they ask for the renewal of the collective agreement, stopped in 2008. First of all with consequences on wages.

And then, explains Repubblica, “there are the increasingly unsustainable rhythms, dictated by a flourishing of audiovisual productions which forces voice actors to run from one film studio to another”. But the voice actors also claim recognition of their professionalism. And Repubblica explains, in recent days the voice actors have organized public meetings and every day, from 3 to 5 pm, they meet on Zoom to discuss their claims, which are not only economic, but also for the protection of the profession.

