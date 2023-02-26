Home Business Cinema, Italian voice actors want the new contract: strike to the bitter end
Business

Cinema, Italian voice actors want the new contract: strike to the bitter end

by admin
Cinema, Italian voice actors want the new contract: strike to the bitter end

Salaries frozen for 15 years and few protections: Italian voice actors on strike

Cinema is silent again, with Italian voice actors on strike. For now until February 28, but the agitation could be to the bitter end without concrete answers. Republic explains, which explains how “the voice actors cross their arms for a reason common to so many other thousands of workers in each category: they ask for the renewal of the collective agreement, stopped in 2008. First of all with consequences on wages.

And then, explains Repubblica, “there are the increasingly unsustainable rhythms, dictated by a flourishing of audiovisual productions which forces voice actors to run from one film studio to another”. But the voice actors also claim recognition of their professionalism. And Repubblica explains, in recent days the voice actors have organized public meetings and every day, from 3 to 5 pm, they meet on Zoom to discuss their claims, which are not only economic, but also for the protection of the profession.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Audi FAW New Energy Vehicle Project Officially Started

You may also like

Cheers, botox for twenty years I have been...

Journalist Curzio Maltese has died. He was 63...

Ludovica Pagani shares the web with a photo...

Travels, over 90,000 flights cancelled: war and record...

Stable gas at 50 euros per MWh. The...

Federico “Osho” Palmaroli makes his theater debut: “This...

Mercedes-Benz GLC, new Sylphy, Wuling Bingo and other...

ChatGPT Discourages Entrepreneurs- OFweek Artificial Intelligence Network

Jiangnan U2 is officially on the market, priced...

Alzheimer’s at 19, an absolute record from China....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy