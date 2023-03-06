Citizenship income, everything changes from September. The new rules

Il Basic income is about to turn into Miaacronym of “Active inclusion measurement” and will be divided into two categories, the occupiable eh poor without the possibility of inclusion in the world of work. The texts drafted by the Ministry of Labor – we read in the Corriere della Sera – have been at the ready for a few days Treasury valuation because to do everything, including the enlargement of the number of workers admitted to the women’s option and the reinforcement from the active policiesit would almost help a billion of Euro. But time is running out and within a couple of weeks the Minister of Labour, Elvira Cauldronwill bring to the Council of Ministers at least the law decree to reform the Citizenship Income. The measure will start already this year, after i seven month extension granted to beneficiaries of the Citizenship Income with the 2023 Budget Law. Mia should therefore be able to be requested from August or more realistically from 1st September. The potential beneficiaries, in line with what was decided with the maneuver, will come divided into two audiences.

Poor families without employable people and families with employable people. The first are those where there is at least one minor o one elderly over 60 o un disabled. The second ones where there are no such situations but at least one person between 18 and 60 years old of age. Basically, the occupiable (estimated at 300,000 single-family households plus 100,000 households with multiple members). The families of the first category – continues the Corriere – will continue to receive a subsidyMine precisely, whose basic amount (for a single) should remain of 500 euro per monthand, as in Income. However, there is still discussion about the additional fee in case the beneficiary owes to pay the rent. The income provides up to 280 euros per month. With Mine this share could be lightened and modulated on the number of the family nucleus. But the greatest squeeze will hit the occupiable. Here the hypothesis that has the most chances is the one that sees the basic allowance reduced to 375 euro. Furthermore, while for the poor tout court Mine will last, in the first instance, up to 18 months (as now the Income), for the employable no more than a year.

