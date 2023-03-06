Most of us spend an average of five hours a day daydreaming, if we add up all the time intervals in which we return to this mode of functioning between one goal-directed activity and another, which appears to be a state of basis of our mind. Fantasizing about things that do not have an immediate bearing on the reality of the moment is normal when we are at rest, but also while we are engaged in actions that do not require particular concentration and even during work if this is repetitive enough to allow us to carry it on with the “automatic pilot”.