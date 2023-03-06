Hollywood actor Richard Gere has to cope with a loss in the immediate family. Father Homer George Gere has died at the age of 100. He worked as a volunteer helper until old age and drove out meals for the elderly.

Richard Gere’s family mourns the loss of Homer George Gere (1922-2023), the actor’s father. The former insurance salesman died on March 1 in the city of North Salem at the age of 100, according to Alejandra, the wife of the 73-year-old Hollywood star, on Instagram.

Father Geres was not only successful in his job until he retired at the age of 65. He was also known in the community as a “talented entrepreneur” and was recognized for his work as a volunteer for a North Syracuse-based “Meals on Wheels” organization, among other things. At his son’s side, Homer Gere also appeared in nationally broadcast commercials for the non-profit organization. He also served meals himself at the age of over 80, among other things.

Born in May 1922 in the US state of Pennsylvania in a small town, Homer Gere was married to his wife Doris from 1945, who died in 2016. Together, the two had four other children in addition to their son Richard: Susan, Joanne, David and Laura. He also leaves “two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren”.

Richard Gere’s father led his life “with love, kindness, openness and curiosity”. He will be remembered in particular for his joie de vivre, for his heartfelt hugs and lasting friendships. He will remain “an amazing and beloved soul in the eyes of his family and friends,” always reminding them to “love hard and sing out loud.”