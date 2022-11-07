Not only to cut out from the audience of the Citizenship Income the people who already refuse the first adequate job offer. But also to introduce a mechanism to decline for the earliest earners, in order to clarify that it cannot be a subsidy for life. But, in the final analysis, above all, to find resources from the 8 billion annual expenditure planned to divert them to the pension funds.

Here is the path that the Lega imagine for the measure that the same party led by Salvini approved when he was in government with the M5S.

The 660 thousand employables are in the sights

As rebuilt in the past few days from Republic, the first ax could fall on people judged to be “employable”, a more immediately applicable principle that would allow that “extraordinary maintenance of the instrument” invoked by the whole majority. But that’s not simple. The most recent numbers of the DRC elaborated by Anpal paint a more complicated situation than the narrative that wants the earners on the sofa at the expense of the taxpayers. Out of the 1.6 million families (for 3.6 million people) that collect the income, in fact, only 919 thousand people are potentially employable. Excluding the exempted, the excluded, those sent back to social services, it drops to 833,470. By subtracting those who work, we have 660,602 beneficiaries in the crosshairs of the Meloni government (with their families it rises to over one million). For these, the path of the DRC would be much closer to that of a stringent job insertion policy than a safety net for fragility of another nature. To these people, in practice, a “reasonable” offer will have to be submitted and, once the “no” has been received, there would be forfeiture of the benefit. Today there are two refusal offers, a number indicated by the Draghi government while originally there were three.

The Northern League Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigonin an interview with the Corriere della Serahowever, extends the squeeze and provides for a broader paraphernalia, with the intention of making the Rdc renewable only for short periods and with a penalty on the allowance. The League’s proposal, according to the undersecretary, “is softer than others circulating in the coalition, but moves in the same path” and the starting point is that “the subsidy cannot be for life. A deadline must be set beyond which you can not go, a bit like with the Naspi “, the unemployment benefit.

The path designed by Durigon foresees that “after the first 18 months of income“we can” go on for a maximum of another two and a half years, but with a décalage. “If after a year and a half the person has not found a job, a suspension is triggered with insertion for six months in a path of active policies If at the end of this path the person still does not have a job, a new assignment of the Income is triggered but with a reduction of 25% and with a golden one limited to another 12 months During this period the person continues the training phase. At the end, another test: in the absence of work, take one six-month suspension of the subsidy after which – always in the hypothesis of not finding a job – the person will be able to ask for the Rdc for the last time, for the last six months “and for an amount reduced by another 25%. That is, he will take half of what he took at the beginning”.

The estimate on the interested parties

According to Durigon, with this mix of interventions, one in three earners would end up in the tightest meshes. In fact, the 173 thousand who already work but continue to receive income should be added to the 660 thousand employable by virtue of the fact that their remuneration is very low. In terms of a nutshell, the subsgretary estimates that when fully operational – even considering the tightening of controls (which would be delegated to the Municipalities, not the INPS) – we can get to reduce the 8 billion bill by about 3 billion. Right from the start, the freezing and 25% cut of the check would bring 1.2 billion in dowry. To be used, in addition to strengthening active policies (and here the menu goes back to insisting on greater involvement of employment agencies), to create Quota 41 which is short of resources. Since its introduction, the DRC was a Northern League ‘concession’ to the then Grillino ally in exchange for Quota 100. After all, even today it is the other side of the balance to shift resources to pensions.