The business system of the city continues to prioritize safety production inspections to ensure a secure environment for consumers during the holiday season. Under the guidance and requirements of city leaders, the Municipal Commerce Bureau has been actively implementing safety measures to ensure a flourishing market and orderly consumer environment.

On October 3, Zhang Yueqin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, led a team to Tongxiang City to conduct safety production inspections and supervision at key locations such as gas stations and catering companies. Zhang Yueqin focused on evaluating the implementation of safety systems at gas stations, bulk gasoline sales, and gas safety responsibilities of catering companies. Additionally, she conducted on-site spot checks to assess the employees’ knowledge of safety measures such as the use of fire extinguishers and evacuation protocols. Any issues identified were immediately rectified, and handover orders were issued. Zhang Yueqin emphasized the need for localities to learn from these examples and enhance safety inspections and rectifications.

As of October 4, the city’s business system has deployed over 260 personnel who have inspected more than 300 supermarkets, gas stations, and catering companies. More than 150 hidden problems have been identified and addressed.

Prior to this, other members of the Municipal Commerce Bureau have also conducted safety production inspections. On September 29, Zhou Bin, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, led a team to Nanhu Tiandi, Laowang, Din Tai Fung, and Sinopec Chengdong Fuel Gas Stations for inspections. On September 30, Yang Yi, deputy director of the Municipal Investment Promotion Center, led a team to Shanshan Inxiang, RT-Mart, and Longxi gas stations for inspections. On October 1, Huang Gensong, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, conducted inspections at the central grain depot. Furthermore, Liu Wuhong, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, led teams to various units such as Nanhu Tiandi, Zhongshan Road Yaohan, Longding Wanda, Guohong Gas Station, and Sinopec Longxi Gas Station on September 30, October 2, and October 4. Finally, on October 4, Mao Xuerong, a first-level researcher from the Municipal Commerce Bureau, led a team to Hele City, Sinopec Huancheng East Road Gas Station, and Sinopec Changshui Road Gas Station for inspections.

All these inspections and supervision activities demonstrate the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the business environment. Through these efforts, the business system aims to build trust among consumers and maintain a robust and prosperous holiday consumer market.