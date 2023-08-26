Claro Nicaragua Launches ‘Full Claro’, Offering Double Internet Benefits for Customers

Claro Nicaragua Launches “Full Claro” – Double Internet Capacity for Customers

Claro Nicaragua, a leading telecommunications company, has introduced a new benefit called “Full Claro”. This convergent benefit allows customers who have Claro Hogar Triple and Postpaid Plan to enjoy double the internet on their mobile line, providing them with more and better benefits.

As an innovative technology company, Claro Nicaragua has become the first operator in the country to offer a comprehensive experience in the telecommunications field. Customers who have Claro Hogar Triple, which includes Internet service, television, fixed line, and postpaid plan under the same owner, will receive double the internet capacity in their plan. This means they can enjoy the best browsing experience on the fastest internet in Nicaragua. The company is offering this benefit as a way to thank its customers for their loyalty and trust in the brand.

The “Full Claro” benefit applies to customers who have contracted the services of Claro Hogar Triple and postpaid plan from the $16.99 plan.

Kenneth Silva, marketing manager of Claro Nicaragua, commented, “We are pleased to announce ‘Full Claro’ to Nicaraguans, the benefit offered by the convergence experience in postpaid plans, to enjoy double the internet with the fastest 4.5 G LTE network in the country. We invite our clients to be part of the Claro family, in order to be more connected than ever.”

Customers who have the services of Claro Hogar Triple and mobile postpaid line can avail the “Full Claro” benefit by visiting their nearest Claro customer service center, calling 121, or sending a message to the WhatsApp number 8859 – 0000. Through any of these communication channels, customers can request their double capacity benefit in their postpaid plan.

To learn more about these and other benefits, Nicaraguans can visit the official Claro Nicaragua website www.claro.com.ni or follow the social networks (@claronicaragua).

With its launch of “Full Claro”, Claro Nicaragua aims to provide its customers with enhanced connectivity and a seamless telecommunication experience.

