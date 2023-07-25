Home » Clima, Crosetto, ”Eco-fanatics must be stopped or they will hand us over to China”
Crosetto lashes out against “those like Timmermans and Bonelli”

“Those like Timmermans and Bonelli set themselves the right goal but with unreasonable methods. To think that profoundly different industrial activities, from watermelon producers to steel mills, can all together achieve zero environmental impact is pure, even if lucid, madness”. This was stated by the defense minister Guido Crosetto in an interview with ‘La Verità’.

“By loading this discussion of ideology, paradoxically, these characters are only doing harm to our planet – he adds – Once we have destroyed a quarter of European industry to give it to China, how do you think people will react? As a reaction, everyone will hate any good environmental intention, associating the battles on the climate with the deadweight loss of jobs”. “Someone is perhaps wondering what is the chain of raw materials necessary to implement the ‘green’ philosophy? Is anyone aware that 70% of raw materials are in the hands of China?”.

Also for Africa, the minister issues a warning on China‘s advance. “Russia moves through Wagner, essentially a mercenary company that works only to make money: it offers soldiers and takes mines. China, on the other hand, occupies itself politically, installs its own workforce, exploits wealth systematically, puts institutions under control. Beijing – warns Crosetto – moves with a projection of 30-40 years, adopting a temporal perspective that we Westerners have forgotten”.

