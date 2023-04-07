Home Business Climate summit president from Dubai wants to rely on the role of the economy
Climate summit president from Dubai wants to rely on the role of the economy

Climate summit president from Dubai wants to rely on the role of the economy

LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The next World Climate Summit President, Sultan Ahmed al-Dschaber, wants to make the role of the private sector the focus of the next UN World Climate Conference in Dubai. “We need a major course correction and a major effort to make progress. Governments cannot do this alone,” Al-Jaber said in an interview with The Guardian, which the newspaper published on Friday.

Al-Dschaber’s nomination as president-elect of the UN meeting triggered outrage in winter because he is chairman of the Emirati state-owned oil company ADNOC and industry minister of the United Arab Emirates. The Emirates are among the ten largest oil producers in the world. The world climate conference COP28 will open there on November 30 in the metropolis of Dubai.

