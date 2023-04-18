CO2 certificates for everyone: This is how Europe’s new climate tariff works

Brüssel’s climate laws – the strictest in the world – are a burden on companies. Carbon dioxide emissions cost more in the EU than in countries with lower environmental standards, such as China or India. This is a major competitive disadvantage for Europe as a business location. Hence the new CO 2 -Customs service. So the obligation that non-European companies also buy pollution rights. What does all this mean for citizens? The industry warns that certain products could become more expensive.