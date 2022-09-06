Home Business Codacons: diesel price flies to 1.838 euros per liter
Codacons: diesel price flies to 1.838 euros per liter

Still bad news for motorists struggling with a new jump in prices at the diesel pump.

The diesel in the last week has flown to 1,838 euros / liter, clearly exceeding the average price of petrol of 1,746 euros / liter. Codacons denounces this, commenting on the weekly data released today by the Mite.

The diesel prices are registering a sudden increase, to the point that diesel has increased by 15.8% only since the beginning of the year, with a growth of + 22.2% compared to the same period of 2021 and a full tank that costs today 16, 7 euros more on an annual basis – analyzes the Codacons. “Price increases that will have very heavy effects for families, because in addition to aggravating the expense for supplies, they will determine further increases in retail price lists due to higher transport costs – denounces President Carlo Rienzi – The cut in excise duties ordered by the Government does not seems more sufficient, and to avoid the collapse of our economy it is necessary to block the prices of petrol and diesel at the pump, in order to contain inflation and lighten household spending ”- concludes Rienzi.

