Coinbase: What investors should now know about the fall in prices

EFirst Binance, then Coinbase: In quick succession, the US securities regulator SEC took on two of the most important players in the crypto industry. On Monday, the stock exchange regulators filed a lawsuit against the world‘s largest crypto exchange Binance, followed 24 hours later by the second against the exchange platform Coinbase. As a result, their share price fell by 20 percent at times. Digital currencies such as bitcoin and ether also collapsed at first, but quickly recovered. The crypto world, already ailing since the billion dollar bankruptcy of the trading platform FTX, has to cope with the next shock. Is that it now for crypto – or does stronger regulation even hold opportunities for the sector in the long term?

