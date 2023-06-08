Fast-growing hedge plants for the home garden

A hedge provides privacy for the garden owner, nesting sites for birds and hiding places for insects and garden animals. But a flowering hedge can do even more – it pleases the eye of the hobby gardener and the passer-by, and effectively frames the ornamental garden. We list 10 fast-growing, hardy flowering shrubs that have a dense habit and are great as privacy screens.

Fast-growing flowering shrubs provide privacy

A flowering hedge is not only environmentally friendly, but also easy to care for. You can create the hedge or plant shrubs in tubs and thus protect certain areas such as the terrace or patio in the garden from prying eyes.

Flowering shrubs that reach 2 meters in height: Orange flower

The orange flower is ideal for designing flowering hedges. It scores with a dense but compact growth, a wonderful scent and a wealth of flowers in summer. The shrub flowers twice – once at the beginning and once at the end of the summer, with a short break of two weeks in between.

Don’t be fooled by its tender, white flowers and Mediterranean look – the orange flower is a true survivor and easily defies frost, snow and rain. As long as she likes the location /sunny to semi-shady/ and the soil contains the necessary nutrients, she can get along with little care. The soil in the root area must never dry out – the orange flower has a medium water requirement and must be watered regularly in hot and dry conditions.

The orange flower reaches a height of about 1.5 meters and an average width of 80 cm.

Create a fast-growing hedge: two-style hawthorn

The two-style hawthorn is also a large, hardy shrub that blooms from May to July. In summer its leaves are light green, in autumn the foliage turns orange. The hawthorn needs nutrient-rich, moderately moist soil to bloom profusely. Otherwise it is undemanding, extremely hardy and suitable even for windy areas in the garden. Depending on the variety, the tree can grow up to 5 meters high, but tolerates a topiary. Anyone who decides to do so must expect a growth width of at least 2 meters – so this hedge plant takes up space in the garden.

For the narrow, blooming hedge: the cinquefoil

With its compact growth and low height (about 130 cm), the cinquefoil is perfect for the front yard or the allotment. The shrub is quite narrow, staying around 100 cm. It scores with a long flowering period that extends from June to October. The cinquefoil is hardy and flat-rooted. It prefers normal, well-drained, low-lime soil and a sunny to partially shaded spot. With its many filigree yellow flowers, it is also a real eye-catcher as a soloist in the bucket.

Bee-friendly and nesting place for birds: the sloe / blackthorn

The sloe is a hardy shrub whose thorny branches provide shelter for resident birds and whose white flowers provide food for bees, butterflies and bumblebees. The flat root is very adaptable and can be easily combined with other hedge plants. It grows an impressive 30 cm in height every year and reaches a maximum of 4 meters in height, although it is usually trimmed regularly in the home garden. Its fruits provide food for garden animals and birds. Its dense foliage offers wind protection in summer.

Fast-growing shrub roses for low wild hedges

Wild hedges with shrub roses are a particularly charming addition to the garden. The native wild roses are hardy and robust plants that provide food for bees and birds. You can choose just one variety or combine several varieties and plant them alternately. Rose hedges can grow to a height of up to 300 cm, tolerate a topiary, but do not necessarily need it, and form impenetrable hedges with good care. In the garden centers you can combine different varieties of briar.

Design a blooming hedge as a privacy screen with lilacs

The dwarf lilac is one of the few hedge plants that tolerate heat extremely well. He also feels comfortable in the bucket. Its hemispherical growth makes it the perfect privacy screen for patios and front yards. It remains compact and quickly reaches its maximum height of 150 cm. The ornamental tree blooms twice a year – the first in May and June and the second in August. Most varieties are frost hardy and ideal for small gardens.

A flowering hedge is a functional and beautiful addition to any garden. Luckily, there is a wide range of hardy, compact and flowering shrubs, so everyone can find something to suit their location. Whether a change in the evergreen hedge or for the design of environmentally friendly wild hedges – these shrubs are easy to care for and very robust.