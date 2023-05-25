Collective bargaining conflict with EVG: wage increases and inflation compensation – Bahn presents new offer

Deutsche Bahn has presented a new offer in collective bargaining with the railway and transport union EVG. It provides for wage increases of up to twelve percent and an inflation compensation premium of almost 3,000 euros.

Since the end of February, Deutsche Bahn has been negotiating a new collective agreement with the railway and transport union EVG

IIn the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Bahn, the employer has submitted a new offer for a good 180,000 employees. This provides twelve percent more money for the lower, ten percent more for the middle and eight percent more for the upper income groups, as the group announced on Thursday.

The increases are to take place in two stages, the first in December 2023. In addition, DB offers the payment of 2850 euros inflation compensation premium – 1450 euros of which is expected in July, another 1400 euros in November. “We stretch tremendously. It must now be possible to conclude it,” said DB HR Director Martin Seiler.

DB has been negotiating a new collective agreement with the railway and transport union EVG since the end of February. Since then, the EVG has twice called for a warning strike, a third, particularly long warning strike was called off at short notice. The delegations from both sides have been sitting together in Fulda since Tuesday as part of the fourth round of negotiations and discussed in various constellations and working groups, sometimes until late in the evening.

During the negotiations, the EVG demands at least 650 euros more per month and twelve percent for the upper income groups. According to the ideas of the union, the term of the collective agreement should be 12 months. In its current offer, Deutsche Bahn provides for twice as long a duration.

Deutsche Bahn has asked the EVG for feedback on the new offer by next Tuesday (May 30).

