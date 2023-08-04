INDUSTRY

Coltene is satisfied and relies on new products

The Altstätter manufacturer of products for dental practices and dental laboratories, Coltene, is satisfied with the result for the first half of 2023. Only due to currency effects did sales decline slightly.

Coltene, headquartered in Altstätten, develops and produces dental consumables such as filling material or drills as well as small devices for dental practices and dental laboratories.

In Swiss francs, the Altstätter manufacturer of consumables and small devices for dental practices and dental laboratories lost 2.6 percent to 131.4 million. In local currencies, however, there was growth of 2.6 percent compared to the prior-year period. According to the announcement, the situation in international supply chains had calmed down last year. This allowed Coltene to catch up on the backlog that had arisen as a result. However, the demand for small appliances suffered from the economic situation.

Coltene has grown particularly in North America. Sales there increased by 4.2 percent in local currencies. The North American market thus accounts for 47.2 percent of sales. In contrast, the share of the Europe, Africa and Middle East region fell to 35.4 percent, although Coltene achieved good results in some European markets. In Asia, sales increased by more than seven percent, but the region only accounts for 11 percent of the business.

profit decreased

Operating profit at EBIT level fell by CHF 2.3 million to CHF 14.4 million, which corresponds to a margin of 11 percent. As the release goes on to say, Coltene continues to target a 15 percent EBIT margin for the full year.

In particular, the company is hoping for new products and services to be launched in the coming months. These should accelerate the digital transformation at Coltene and win new customers. Likewise, Coltene is hoping for a recovery and China. Growth through acquisitions is also conceivable thanks to the solid balance sheet.

