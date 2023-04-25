Home » Company – Spahn shares responsibility for a possible Viessmann partial sale at traffic lights
Business

Company – Spahn shares responsibility for a possible Viessmann partial sale at traffic lights

by admin
Company – Spahn shares responsibility for a possible Viessmann partial sale at traffic lights

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Union faction leader Jens Spahn (CDU) has accused the federal government of being partly responsible for a possible sale of the Viessmann heat pump division to a US group because of its heating law. “The heat transition with the crowbar creates great pressure on German manufacturers,” said the CDU politician to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“They have to ramp up their production within weeks, otherwise they lose market share to Asian manufacturers. Apparently, foreign investors are needed for this,” said Spahn. “The heat transition chaos of the traffic lights thus leads to the sale of the German heat pump.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Popular Chinese concept stocks rebounded mostly on Friday, 360 Digital rose more than 15%-Finance News

You may also like

Health – FDP wants care reform with more...

April 26, 2023: in Moscow, Turkey-Syria dialogue for...

Heat pumps: Viessmann sells heating technology division to...

Transport bonus, 20 million paid in 7 days....

Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib -1%, UniCredit and Banco...

Business closures: number of pharmacies in Germany falls...

Ita Airways, the exclusive Mef-Lufthansa negotiation has been...

Coffee from Rwanda: cultivation is a woman’s job...

Tim, Vivendi’s requests and analysts’ halt: what can...

Taxes and duties: only one country ahead of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy