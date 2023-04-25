Company – Spahn shares responsibility for a possible Viessmann partial sale at traffic lights

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Union faction leader Jens Spahn (CDU) has accused the federal government of being partly responsible for a possible sale of the Viessmann heat pump division to a US group because of its heating law. “The heat transition with the crowbar creates great pressure on German manufacturers,” said the CDU politician to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“They have to ramp up their production within weeks, otherwise they lose market share to Asian manufacturers. Apparently, foreign investors are needed for this,” said Spahn. “The heat transition chaos of the traffic lights thus leads to the sale of the German heat pump.”

