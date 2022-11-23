Listen to the audio version of the article

An increase in viewers of 37% and a growth in revenues of 43% compared to 2019, the last year without Covid. The boom in live shows was expected in this 2022 of recoveries and new dates. And there was a boom: the January-September SIAE data, provided as part of the Milan Music Week, reveal it. The total number of shows was equal to 24,119 with 13,013,269 admissions while the expenditure at the box office totaled the figure of 450.5 million with an average ticket price of 35 euros. From January to September 2019, on the other hand, the number of shows was 29,951 with 12,263,624 admissions, while spending at the box office amounted to 369.4 million with an average ticket price of 30 euros.

So in 2022, against a 19% decrease in shows, there will be an increase in spectators of 6% and expenditure at the box office of 22%. The public has returned en masse to crowd above all the open-air entertainment venues, as evidenced by the top ten light music concerts, which were hosted in locations such as the Circus Maximus in Rome or the Campovolo Arena in Reggio Emilia. The novelty element represented by places such as the Trentino Music Arena should be underlined, where the mega concert by Vasco Rossi took place on 20 May which, with its 111,881 spectators, leads the ranking of pop music concerts. It is above all a young audience, more willing to attend crowded places, but the recovery of dates that had been canceled during the years of the pandemic and for which tickets had already been sold also contributed to the boom in attendance.