Commenting on the results of retail sales, which fell by 0.4% in August, Confesercenti notes how inflation and expensive bills cut sales. “Despite the good performance of the tourist season, in August Istat data show a sharp decline in sales volumes, both in comparison with July and the same month last year. A fall that anticipates a further, more marked contraction that commercial activities are also reporting to us for September and the first days of October ”.

In this context, according to Confesercenti, the only possible solution remains the imposition of a ceiling on energy tariffs, which brings the costs for the supply of energy and gas back to sustainable levels for families and businesses. Without an intervention of this type, inflation will continue to rise and reduce consumption, for which it is not difficult to foresee a real free fall this autumn.

