“After the phase of uncertainty that characterized the previous period, the formation of the new government and the measures put in place by the executive led to a turnaround in the climate of confidence for households and businesses.”

This was stated by Confesercenti in a note, commenting on the data released by Istat on consumer and business confidence in November. The consumer confidence climate index recorded a marked improvement to 98.1 points, from 90.1 in October. The composite index of business confidence, on the other hand, went from 104.7 to 106.4 points, returning to growth after four consecutive months of decline.

“Government stability represents an important component for confidence, the hope is that the turnaround can turn into propulsive energy for business consumption and investment. Christmas is upon us and confirmation will be forthcoming: tourism and commerce have positive expectations for December.”

“The trend of Black Friday”, concludes the note, “seems to be going in a positive direction, even if small physical exercises express a more problematic judgment, with the early November promotions and in a now completely deregulated framework, forced to reduce margins for offers due to higher charges and costs compared to online sales.”