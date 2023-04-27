Home » Congo: national research center on renewable energies opened
Business

Congo: national research center on renewable energies opened

by admin

The first research center for renewable energy and energy efficiency in the Republic of Congo has just been inaugurated, one of the most important oil extractors on the African continent.

This was reported by the local media, specifying that the structure was inaugurated in Oyo, 400 km north of the capital Brazzaville, in the presence of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Costing 24 million euros, this centre, whose construction work started in 2018, houses laboratories, offices, research accommodation and a restaurant.

According to the Congolese Minister of Higher Education, Emmanuelle Delphine Edith Adouki, this center will welcome Congolese, African and international researchers interested in renewable energy issues. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on energy-related opportunities in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/energia-la-via-africana

See also  U.S. stocks mixed; Dow up 0.40% at close By Investing.com

You may also like

Enel, one billion for the new photovoltaic panel...

my country’s coal price continues to decline, increasing...

Stock and fund allowance plans

Mes: what it is, how it works and...

Equities: Five industries benefiting now, according to Goldman...

Unicredit awarded on the Stock Exchange after the...

In the first quarter, manufacturing loans increased by...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bono, Jessica Alba: Celebrity Green Investing

In Italy, only 7% of companies are ready...

Deutsche Bank wants to cut 800 jobs –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy