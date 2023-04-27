Congo: national research center on renewable energies opened

The first research center for renewable energy and energy efficiency in the Republic of Congo has just been inaugurated, one of the most important oil extractors on the African continent.

This was reported by the local media, specifying that the structure was inaugurated in Oyo, 400 km north of the capital Brazzaville, in the presence of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Costing 24 million euros, this centre, whose construction work started in 2018, houses laboratories, offices, research accommodation and a restaurant.

According to the Congolese Minister of Higher Education, Emmanuelle Delphine Edith Adouki, this center will welcome Congolese, African and international researchers interested in renewable energy issues. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

