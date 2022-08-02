Original title: Connecting to create value, digital intelligence to lead the future

On July 30th, the “2022 Terinford Strategy Conference” was successfully held in Shunyi District, Beijing. The theme of the conference is “Connect · Create Value | Connect · Make Value”, focusing on industrial Internet, blockchain and other fields, and launching new upgraded technology products and applications for the new needs of industrial digitalization. Scenes.

At present, the digital economy is becoming a key force in reorganizing global factor resources, reshaping the global economic structure, and changing the global competition pattern. Under the empowerment of new infrastructure, the new vitality of the digital economy continues to be released to help industrial promotion and ecological construction. At this conference, guests from all walks of life attended a feast of ideas, discussed new space for the development of the digital economy, discussed new trends in digital transformation, and jointly explored new opportunities for cooperation.

New infrastructure built as a new engine of growth

In recent years, my country’s digital economy has developed a strong momentum, and new infrastructure construction represented by industrial Internet, blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G, and data centers has continued to develop. New infrastructure construction has become a key element of my country’s high-quality economic development, just as Yu Xiaohui, president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, said in his speech at the conference: “Digital infrastructure is the cornerstone of the digital economy and the information ‘artery’ that supports economic and social development. The industrial Internet identification analysis system and the “Spark·Chain Network” block Chain infrastructure is an important component of digital infrastructure, and it is an innovative exploration based on my country’s industrial development needs and international development trends.”

In recent years, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments have successively released favorable policy signals, continuously accelerated the construction of new infrastructure, and continued to increase the construction of 5G networks and gigabit optical fiber networks. Xu Xiaojun, member of the Standing Committee of the Shunyi District Committee of Beijing Municipal Committee, member of the party group of the district government, and deputy head of the district, said, “Shunyi District seizes development opportunities and implements the construction of the national top node (Beijing) and the “Xinghuo Chain Network” super node (Beijing). ) and other national-level new infrastructure, through the construction of a data connection network, to promote the integrated application and large-scale development of identification and blockchain in aerospace, intelligent equipment, urban industry and other industries, cultivate and introduce digital infrastructure fields such as Tel Yingfu A leading enterprise with an industrial Internet industry scale of 23 billion yuan, accelerating the high-quality economic development of Shunyi District, and building an innovation highland and demonstration center for China‘s industrial Internet development.”

In order to continue to deepen innovation and promote the further development of digital infrastructure, Tel Yingfu integrates logo and blockchain technology to create a more powerful new type of digital infrastructure service, providing the “Xinghuo” industrial Internet logo analysis system and the “Xinghuo·Chain Network” block. Provide technical support and solutions for the efficient development of chain infrastructure. The digital infrastructure version 2.0 released by Tel Yingfu at this conference has launched a number of derivative products and applications by creating a digital base that integrates “identification + blockchain + data platform”, including the identification analysis secondary node system IDPointer, IDHub, an ID analysis middleware, IDMonitor, an ID monitoring system, and a blockchain technology service system integrating chain-network integration, cloud-chain integration, and cross-chain integration, promote the transformation of the Internet from “information” to “value”.

