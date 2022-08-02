On July 30th, the “2022 Terinford Strategy Conference” was successfully held in Shunyi District, Beijing. The theme of the conference is “Connect · Create Value | Connect · Make Value”, focusing on industrial Internet, blockchain and other fields, and launching new upgraded technology products and applications for the new needs of industrial digitalization. Scenes.
At present, the digital economy is becoming a key force in reorganizing global factor resources, reshaping the global economic structure, and changing the global competition pattern. Under the empowerment of new infrastructure, the new vitality of the digital economy continues to be released to help industrial promotion and ecological construction. At this conference, guests from all walks of life attended a feast of ideas, discussed new space for the development of the digital economy, discussed new trends in digital transformation, and jointly explored new opportunities for cooperation.
New infrastructure built as a new engine of growth
In recent years, my country’s digital economy has developed a strong momentum, and new infrastructure construction represented by industrial Internet, blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G, and data centers has continued to develop. New infrastructure construction has become a key element of my country’s high-quality economic development, just as Yu Xiaohui, president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, said in his speech at the conference: “Digital infrastructure is the cornerstone of the digital economy and the information ‘artery’ that supports economic and social development. The industrial Internet identification analysis system and the “Spark·Chain Network” block Chain infrastructure is an important component of digital infrastructure, and it is an innovative exploration based on my country’s industrial development needs and international development trends.”
In recent years, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments have successively released favorable policy signals, continuously accelerated the construction of new infrastructure, and continued to increase the construction of 5G networks and gigabit optical fiber networks. Xu Xiaojun, member of the Standing Committee of the Shunyi District Committee of Beijing Municipal Committee, member of the party group of the district government, and deputy head of the district, said, “Shunyi District seizes development opportunities and implements the construction of the national top node (Beijing) and the “Xinghuo Chain Network” super node (Beijing). ) and other national-level new infrastructure, through the construction of a data connection network, to promote the integrated application and large-scale development of identification and blockchain in aerospace, intelligent equipment, urban industry and other industries, cultivate and introduce digital infrastructure fields such as Tel Yingfu A leading enterprise with an industrial Internet industry scale of 23 billion yuan, accelerating the high-quality economic development of Shunyi District, and building an innovation highland and demonstration center for China‘s industrial Internet development.”
In order to continue to deepen innovation and promote the further development of digital infrastructure, Tel Yingfu integrates logo and blockchain technology to create a more powerful new type of digital infrastructure service, providing the “Xinghuo” industrial Internet logo analysis system and the “Xinghuo·Chain Network” block. Provide technical support and solutions for the efficient development of chain infrastructure. The digital infrastructure version 2.0 released by Tel Yingfu at this conference has launched a number of derivative products and applications by creating a digital base that integrates “identification + blockchain + data platform”, including the identification analysis secondary node system IDPointer, IDHub, an ID analysis middleware, IDMonitor, an ID monitoring system, and a blockchain technology service system integrating chain-network integration, cloud-chain integration, and cross-chain integration, promote the transformation of the Internet from “information” to “value”.
Promote the digital transformation of the real economy
A new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation has accelerated its evolution, triggering business model changes and industrial restructuring in various fields and industries. The construction of new infrastructure has become an important driving force in the process of industrial digitization. Zhu Chunxia, member of the party group, head of the discipline inspection team, and second-level inspector of the Beijing Municipal Communications Administration, said that the identification analysis system and the “Xinghuo·Chainwang” blockchain system are important new infrastructures supporting the digital economy, and have developed into the digitalization of manufacturing. A new model of transformation. Together, the two will realize the seamless flow and interaction of data in all factors, the entire industrial chain and the entire value chain, thereby promoting the digital transformation, intelligent upgrading and high-quality development of the real economy.
By giving full play to the huge potential of “digital” as a new production factor, digital infrastructure can effectively transform and empower traditional infrastructure, promote the digital transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and provide key support and innovation momentum for the digital transformation of the economy and society. Wei Ran, chief engineer of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, said that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology will strengthen support for the construction of new infrastructure, promote the integration and development of new technologies, and create a new foundation for digital development.
With the further development of industrial digitization, some problems have also been exposed in terms of digital infrastructure services, such as the application and promotion of industrial Internet identification analysis system is still in the stage of commercial exploration, the effective application of identification needs to be improved, the foundation of industrial digitalization is weak, data sharing and data sharing Security challenges, etc., the solution of these problems requires the further development of digital infrastructure services. Jin Jian, director of the Institute of Industrial Internet and Internet of Things, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, and chairman of Beijing Taieryingfu Technology Co., Ltd., said that identification (ID) is the basic resource, facility and service for realizing interoperability, and the identification system is the most basic in digital space. With the development of the digital space, the identification system will become more and more important. Web3, which is built on the support of a new identification technology system, is a trusted cyberspace that will support more living and production activities to enter the digital space, thereby driving the digital economy into a new stage. Among them, the distributed identification system (DID) will be the Internet Bringing revolutionary changes, “Xinghuo Chain Network” will fully support the latest DID standards, gradually promote the development of Web3 in China, and better serve the utilization of data elements and the development of the digital economy. “
At this conference, Tel Yingfu released the first digital account system based on the blockchain infrastructure “Xinghuo Chain Network” – Youxiang Account. By creating a digital identity system, users can independently manage their identities and own data. Autonomy, build a data sharing and exchange network, and provide technical support for data ownership, privacy protection, shared exchange and value circulation.
Jointly build a new ecology for industry development
Technological progress and change are the core driving force for the development of the digital economy, and all of this is inseparable from the forward-looking thinking and exchanges of participants from all walks of life. At this conference, important guests from ICT, automobile, culture, food and other industries focused on the application and evolution of digital technology in the digital transformation of traditional industries, intelligent connected vehicles, digital collections and other fields to share their insights, in the openness and symbiosis The system leads the new trend of value Internet development and helps the digital industry to flourish. The conference site officially launched the “Global Developers Co-Creation Ecosystem Program”. In the future, more companies, institutions and experts will join the ecological construction of the digital economy.
Compared with traditional infrastructure, new infrastructure needs to grasp new demands and create new mechanisms before it can truly be transformed into a new driving force for the development of the digital economy. The new infrastructure requires both government guidance and investment from all walks of life. In the next step, Tel Yingfu will continue to adhere to the development vision of “building an intelligent world with interconnection of all things”, and continue to increase its support for new types of industrial Internet and blockchain. Investment in infrastructure to create a solid digital foundation; at the same time, it will make efforts to tackle the difficulties and pain points of industrial development, and carry out forward-looking research and large-scale application exploration; it will also increase support for ecological partners and build a win-win ecosystem with multi-participation .Return to Sohu, see more
