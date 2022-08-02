Home Entertainment Take a Closer Look at the sacai x Nike LDWaffle “Boro” Embroidered Custom Shoe
Take a Closer Look at the sacai x Nike LDWaffle “Boro” Embroidered Custom Shoe

Take a Closer Look at the sacai x Nike LDWaffle "Boro" Embroidered Custom Shoe

Customized works that reshape popular shoes with unique creativity will always be a bright spot. The sneaker customization designer ANT KAI, who has reported in the past, once again brought a new design of sacai x Nike LDWaffle and named it ” Boro”.

The whole shoe is changed to present the upper in the traditional Japanese ragged and thorn embroidery style. The details include the cross at the toe, the flat stitching on the side of the shoe and the wavy Swoosh Logo style. At the same time, in order to save fabrics, white fabrics were obtained from Japanese fabric stores. Afterwards, it was specially dyed blue by itself and used interactively to restore the deconstructed aesthetics of sacai. The midsole was also subjected to distress treatment, and finally the custom tongue label and blue outsole perfected the design.

ANT KAI revealed that this shoe was commissioned by a client, and it is also one of his favorite works so far. In the future, he will try the same theme on different shoe types. Interested readers can pay attention to its social media to follow more New product.

