On July 21, 2022, the 2022 World Power Battery Conference jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government was held in Yibin, Sichuan. Qu Guochun, director of the Equipment Center, attended the conference and officially released the “Power Battery Industry Development ( Yibin) Index” (referred to as “Index”).

“Power Battery Industry Development (Yibin) Index” officially released

Based on the data of 2018, the “Index” conducts a vertical comparison of industries from the time dimension. It generally includes three dimensions of global, China and enterprises, 11 first-level indicators and 46 second-level indicators. Among them, the global and China indexes are analyzed from a regional perspective, focusing more on the market and technology; the enterprise index is analyzed from the perspective of competitiveness, focusing more on products and technologies.

The index shows that from the global index, Asia has obvious advantages in the global power battery field. The top ten companies are all in Asia, and the total installed capacity of power batteries accounts for more than 90% of the global total, and the market competition is becoming more and more fierce. From the perspective of China‘s index, Jiangsu, Fujian, Guangdong and other southeastern coastal regions are at the top of the index, and the industry has a certain first-mover advantage. Sichuan, Chongqing and other southwestern regions have obvious advantages in mineral resources and green electricity, and the industry is catching up. From the perspective of the enterprise index, the index scores of the top five enterprises CATL, BYD, Guoxuan, China Innovation Airlines, and Hive are all significantly higher than the 2018 benchmark, and the competitiveness of enterprises has improved significantly. Obviously, compared with the top five companies, the gap tends to widen.

Overall Global Development Index

Director Qu Guochun pointed out that the Index gives us three inspirations. First, from the perspective of the global index, the power battery industry of Asian countries has accumulated obvious advantages through years of development, but the competition situation among Asian countries will continue to adjust; From the perspective of China‘s index, the southeastern coastal areas currently have a certain first-mover advantage, but the southwest region is becoming a new highland for industrial agglomeration with the support of resource advantages and industrial transfer; third, from the perspective of the enterprise index, the domestic market agglomeration effect and the top The advantages of enterprises are becoming more and more obvious, and vehicle companies are accelerating their deployment in the power battery sector, and battery companies are also expanding in the direction of upstream materials, which will further intensify industrial competition in the future.

Director Qu Guochun said that this year is the first time to design and release the “Power Battery Industry Development Index”, and has received support from many industry companies and experts in terms of index design, weight determination, and data acquisition. In the next step, the equipment center will continue to have in-depth exchanges with colleagues in the industry in terms of index construction methods and data collection, continue to improve this work, continue to strengthen industrial foundation and trend research, and help the high-quality development of the industry.