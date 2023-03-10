In February, too, prices in Germany rose again significantly on average. The Federal Statistical Office put inflation at 8.7 percent in February.

The inflation rate in Germany is just under the nine percent mark. As in January, consumer prices in February 2023 were 8.7 percent higher than in the same month of the previous year. The Federal Statistical Office confirmed preliminary calculations. According to the Wiesbaden statisticians, consumer prices rose by 0.8 percent from January to February of the current year. Inflation has been fueled by higher energy and food prices for months. Higher inflation rates reduce the purchasing power of consumers, they can then afford less for one euro.

dpa