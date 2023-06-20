Conversion of the media operation – job cuts at “Bild” – allegedly because of AI – news

Contents

The tabloid is cutting 200 jobs. Media experts, however, see the reasons more in the conversion to digitization.

A few months ago, the publisher announced that the Axel Springer publishing house wanted to save on “Bild” and also on its daily newspaper “Die Welt” and at the same time invest tens of millions of euros in the digitization of its titles.

The extent of the change is now becoming clearer: through an internal e-mail, which of course quickly found its way to the editors of the rival “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. A total of around 200 jobs will fall victim to the strategy.

AI should take over some work

On the one hand, a number of the 18 regional offices of “Bild” are to be closed. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) should take over many tasks that were previously performed by humans.

In the future, the newspaper will be produced with standard layouts and AI, and workflows will be automated. According to the internal mail, the functions of editor-in-chief, editors, proofreaders, secretaries and photo editors will no longer exist in the same form as they do today.

Cultural change at «Bild»

“Bild” editor-in-chief Marion Horn said in front of the assembled workforce, according to a quote in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, that one separates from those colleagues who can be replaced by the AI. “That sounds brutal now – and it is,” Horn is said to have said. This is about a real culture change.

On the other hand, the Axel Springer publishing house wants to invest a lot of money in digitization in order to achieve more reach for the bild.de portal and the app. A better online offer, sometimes for a fee, should help to open up new sources of income. Because the printed “image” is read less and less.

Job cuts mainly due to digitization

According to the media scientist and digital expert Sarah Genner, the job cuts at “Bild” have nothing to do with the advance of AI. So far, automation and digitization have always created more jobs than jobs have been cut, she emphasizes.

“What is happening with ‘Bild’ is more of a stronger focus on a digital media company,” says Genner. The job cuts in the media for two decades have mainly to do with the conversion from paper to digital.

Accordingly, the reason given by “Bild” as to why jobs have to be cut is probably an excuse – “because the reasoning that this is happening because of AI makes sense to many people at first glance,” says Genner.

AI can help journalists

However, Genner sees potential for AI in journalism in the future. However, not in such a way that the AI ​​would write entire articles in quality media. “But AI like ChatGPT can certainly help to be inspired as a journalist, in order to then get into the flow of writing.”

So she assumes that there is more of a collaboration between human intelligence and AI in quality journalism.

However, as far as mass and free media in the digital sector is concerned, she cannot leave it on the branches – whether they will always rely on human quality and not also on AI.

We commissioned ChatGPT to write a text on the keywords: «AI, journalism, future, journalists».

Here is the AI’s response:

«In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has made great strides in many industries and has also reached journalism. The use of AI technologies in journalism has led to some exciting developments while raising questions about the future of journalists.

AI journalism offers a variety of benefits. AI algorithms can analyze large amounts of data and filter information to generate relevant stories. They can also work faster and more efficiently by processing real-time information and automatically authoring articles. These technologies can help journalists analyze complex data and provide them with new insights.

However, one of the biggest challenges for AI journalism is to replicate human skills such as creativity, empathy and moral judgement. While AI systems are capable of presenting facts and analyzing information, they often lack the understanding of context and nuance that human journalists can convey. Journalists bring their own perspectives, research skills, and expertise to tell stories and help readers understand complex issues.

The future of journalists therefore lies in working with AI systems. AI can help journalists with information gathering and analysis, giving them more time for research and storytelling. Journalists can use their human skills to review the AI’s results, provide context and enrich the stories with their own perspective.

In addition, AI journalism also opens up new possibilities for journalism. AI systems can deliver personalized messages tailored to readers’ individual interests and preferences. They can also help overcome language barriers and translate information in real time. AI journalism enables journalists to expand their reach and connect with a wider audience.

Nevertheless, journalists must also remain critical and question the effects of AI in journalism. There is a risk that AI systems are biased or manipulable and can affect the quality of journalism. Journalists need to actively engage with the impact of AI, set ethical standards and ensure AI use in journalism is transparent and accountable.

Overall, AI journalism offers exciting opportunities for the future of journalists. By collaborating with AI systems, journalists can work more efficiently, gain new perspectives and expand their reach. However, it is important that journalists continue to apply their unique skills and critically question the impact of AI.”