Tomorrow… Paris will host the Libyan-French oil and gas energy forum

Paris will host the Libyan-French Energy Forum for Gas and Oil tomorrow, Wednesday, which is looking for new investment opportunities in Libya.

The forum deals with ways to develop exploration, production, maintenance, quality improvement, refining, and drilling, as well as investment projects in renewable and alternative energies, water, technical services, maintenance, safety, security, and building protection, as well as discussing information technology in the energy sector, training, risk management, and techniques and equipment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in oil facilities.

The forum will bring together representatives of the main Libyan energy companies, including companies affiliated with the National Oil Corporation, and will shed light on the political, economic and financial situation in Libya, gather the experiences of French companies in Libya in the energy sector and identify the main job opportunities in the national market, according to a statement by MEDAF. .

